Tokyo stocks end higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, extending US gains as investors awaited crucial interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and other central banks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, extending US gains as investors awaited crucial interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.52 percent, or 168.83 points, to end at 32,434.00, while the broader Topix index added 0.65 percent, or 14.45 points, to 2,238.77.

The dollar fetched 139.51 yen, against 139.41 yen in New York late Friday.

Wall Street stocks finished slightly higher on Friday, helped by expectations that the Fed will hold off raising rates for the first time since starting its hiking cycle last year to combat high inflation.

In addition to the US central bank, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will also make policy decisions later this week.

"The view still appears to prevail that cash flow to the Japanese market, whose financial policies and economic outlook have inspired confidence among investors, is unlikely to grind to a halt," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Eisai climbed 1.93 percent to 10,795 yen, following a 9.45 percent rally in the previous session after a US Food and Drug Administration document suggested the body favours approving an Alzheimer's drug made by Eisai and Biogen.

Among other major shares, SoftBank Group was up 1.59 percent at 5,995 yen, Sony Group gained 1.02 percent to 13,805 yen and Toyota added 0.85 percent to 2,069 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing trimmed 1.38 percent to 34,790 yen.