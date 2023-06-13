UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo shares ended higher Tuesday after Wall Street stocks advanced ahead of key economic data and central bank decisions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo shares ended higher Tuesday after Wall Street stocks advanced ahead of key economic data and central bank decisions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.80 percent, or 584.65 points, to end at 33,018.65, while the broader Topix index added 1.16 percent, or 26.02 points, to 2,264.79.

The dollar fetched 139.52 yen, against 139.56 yen in New York on Monday.

Investors were awaiting the release of key US inflation data later in the day that could play a big role in the Federal Reserve's keenly anticipated interest rate decision.

The report will likely influence whether the Fed follows expectations and skips an interest rate increase after more than a year of hikes.

In Tokyo, the market took cues from rallies on Wall Street, following "the trend of gains mainly in major high-tech stocks", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note, adding "a wide range of stocks were bought from the start of the day".

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group soared 5.25 percent to 6,310 yen, Sony Group added 0.83 percent to 13,920 yen and Toyota jumped 5.05 percent to 2,173.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 2.90 percent to 35,800 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initi ..

SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initiative

18 minutes ago
 RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of e ..

RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of exams

27 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy market will support UAEâ€™s s ..

33 minutes ago
 Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensiv ..

Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensive - Putin

27 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Vol ..

Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Volume Delivered to From Abroad - ..

27 minutes ago
 Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused ..

Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused 90-Tonne Oil Spill - Regional ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.