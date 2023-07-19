Tokyo stocks end higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday, with investors taking heart from a weaker yen and a Wall Street rally that was fuelled by solid banking earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 closed up 1.24 percent, or 402.14 points, at 32,896.03, while the broader Topix index added 1.19 percent, or 26.69 points, to 2,278.97.

The dollar stood at 139.37 yen, against 138.87 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Better-than-expected earnings reports from the banking sector helped boost US stocks, with the Dow advancing for the seventh straight session.

This played a part in the initial rallies of Tokyo stocks on Wednesday, which were further bolstered by Bank of Japan chief Kazuo Ueda's "dovish" remarks, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

After attending a G20 finance leaders' meeting in India, Ueda said there is still "some distance" left before the central bank's two percent inflation target is achieved sustainably and stably.

"Unless this assumption changes, our overall story would remain unchanged," Ueda told reporters.

News of Ueda's comments, which were widely taken to indicate his intention to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy, "caused the yen to shift back to depreciation", IwaiCosmo said.

"The Wall Street gains and a reprieve from a strengthening yen caused the Nikkei to trade sharply higher," it added.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group jumped 2.29 percent to 7,055 yen, Sony Group rose 0.41 percent to 13,255 yen and Toyota spiked 2.27 percent to 2,291 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing surged 1.40 percent to 34,740 yen.