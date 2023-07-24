Tokyo stocks end higher

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors shifting their focus to central bank meetings this week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors shifting their focus to central bank meetings this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.23 percent, or 396.69 points, to end at 32,700.94, while the broader Topix index added 0.84 percent, or 18.98 points, to 2,281.18.

The dollar fetched 141.55 yen, from 141.77 yen in New York late Friday -- up from below-140 yen levels in Tokyo on Friday morning.

The weaker yen "cheered investors and encouraged buying", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

The yen's depreciation was triggered in part by reports that the Bank of Japan was poised to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy at this week's key meeting.

The BoJ will be the third major central bank meeting this week, following the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

"If there is no tweak (on its yield curve control policy) as expected, then a tweak in September or October remains a strong possibility," said Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 1.18 percent to 7,028 yen, Sony Group rose 1.14 percent to 13,265 yen and Toyota jumped 1.59 percent to 2,324 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing spiked 2.27 percent to 34,630 yen.

