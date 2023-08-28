Tokyo stocks end higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo shares ended higher Monday following gains on Wall Street after US Fed chief Jerome Powell signalled a moderate course on monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.73 percent, or 545.71 points, to end at 32,169.99, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.47 percent, or 33.41 points, to 2,299.81.

The dollar stood at 146.33 yen, against 146.44 yen in New York on Friday.

Powell told a central bankers' summit in Wyoming that the Fed was prepared to raise interest rates again, but would proceed "carefully" going forward.

All in all, Powell's speech "essentially reiterated the Fed remains data dependent and will proceed carefully from here", Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote.

While still hawkish, Powell's statement hardly struck investors as surprising, IwaiCosmo Securities said, noting that they were even "reassured" by its predictability.

This led to rallies on the Tokyo market, further buoyed by a weakening yen and the jump in Shanghai and Hong Kong shares.

Shanghai and Hong Kong soared at the open, following China's decision to slash the tax paid on stock trades for the first time since 2008 as authorities battle to support the world's second-largest economy.

The Ministry of Finance and its State Taxation Administration said in a joint statement the move was designed to "invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence".

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group added 1.18 percent to 12,000 yen, Toyota spiked 1.73 percent to 2,436.5 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.59 percent to 33,090 yen.