Tokyo Stocks End Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday, with investors building on gains on Wall Street overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.13 percent, or 375.39 points, to end at 33,681.24, while the broader Topix index rose 1.13 percent, or 26.54 points, to 2,365.40.

The Dollar fetched 142.61 yen, against 142.34 Yen in New York.

Global markets were positively affected by the so-called "Santa Claus rally", which has historically seen stocks tick higher -- albeit at thinner volumes -- during the end-of-year holiday period.

Also at play were growing hopes that US rate cuts are a possibility for the coming year, analysts said.

"Aside from the customary Santa seasonality, any gains witnessed for the remainder of this week may be attributed to the notable increase in the probability of a soft landing," Stephen Innes from SPI Asset Management said.

The global mood extended to Tokyo as well, where high-priced shares linked to semiconductors in particular experienced rallies, according to IwaiCosmo Securities.

Another big mover was SoftBank Group, which jumped 4.23 percent to 6,357 yen after the high-tech investor said it was acquiring T-Mobile shares worth $7.59 million.

Among other major stocks in Tokyo, Tokyo Electron rose 1.26 percent to 25,620 yen, Sony Group added 1.44 percent to 13,340 yen and Toyota advanced 1.65 percent to 2,583 yen.

