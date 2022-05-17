UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Higher 17th May, 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 01:23 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher 17th May, 2022

Tokyo shares ended higher on Tuesday, partly thanks to news that China will gradually ease its strict virus lockdown in economic powerhouse Shanghai

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares ended higher on Tuesday, partly thanks to news that China will gradually ease its strict virus lockdown in economic powerhouse Shanghai.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.42 percent, or 112.70 points, to end at 26,659.75, while the broader Topix index added 0.19 percent, or 3.45 points, to 1,866.71.

The Dollar fetched 129.28 yen, slightly up from 129.08 Yen in New York on Monday.

Bargain-hunting and rising US futures kept the Nikkei in positive territory for most of the day, Okasan Online Securities said.

"In the absence of major clues... traders mostly took comfort from the positive direction of US stock futures," the brokerage said.

Also, "the news that Shanghai will lift lockdowns in June, as well as a weaker yen" bolstered share prices in Tokyo, Toshikazu Horiuchi of IwaiCosmo Securities told AFP.

On Tuesday, Shanghai declared it had achieved "zero-Covid" across all its districts, following an announcement that the city would gradually reopen businesses starting this week.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was up 0.53 percent at 11,240 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 0.66 percent to 60,230 yen.

SoftBank Group gained 0.23 percent to 5,122 yen.

But Toyota fell 0.80 percent to 2,033 yen, with rival Nissan dropping 2.06 percent to 484.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Shanghai Tokyo New York June All From Nissan Toyota Share

Recent Stories

CAMON 19 Pro 5G; TECNO among the First Smartphones ..

CAMON 19 Pro 5G; TECNO among the First Smartphones to introduce Android 13 Beta ..

18 minutes ago
 Infinix has signed an MoU with the sensational act ..

Infinix has signed an MoU with the sensational actor Feroze Khan for their new f ..

21 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks rise more than 3% on China easing ..

Hong Kong stocks rise more than 3% on China easing Covid lockdowns

4 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two wanted TTP terrorists in ..

Security forces kill two wanted TTP terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

4 minutes ago
 Thailand's economy rebounds after Covid battering

Thailand's economy rebounds after Covid battering

4 minutes ago
 Distt admin committed to extend relief to masses: ..

Distt admin committed to extend relief to masses: DC Mardan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.