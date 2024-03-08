Tokyo Stocks End Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 06:16 PM
Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday after rallies on Wall Street led by tech stocks
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday after rallies on Wall Street led by tech stocks.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.23 percent, or 90.23 points, to end at 39,688.94, while the broader Topix added 0.30 percent, or 8.26 points, to 2,726.80.
The dollar stood at 147.94 yen, compared to 148.07 yen in New York late Thursday.
"Some high-priced, semiconductor-linked shares were bought, helping push up Nikkei", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.
"At one point, the market slid into negative territory, but it soon regained momentum," the brokerage added.
Investors were also paying close attention to the yen's lurch into strength against the dollar.
While the yen's rally slowed, "it maintained strength against the dollar after a notable surge on Thursday, reaching its highest level since early February", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.
Innes attributed the surge to growing speculation that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates for the first time since 2007.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Tokyo Electron added 0.78 percent to 38,360 yen, SoftBank Group climbed 1.83 percent to 9,179 yen and Sony Group was up 0.27 percent to 12,970 yen.
Camera maker Nikon was down 0.03 percent to 1,570 yen after it said it has agreed to wholly acquire high-end US movie camera manufacturer RED Digital Cinema, a favourite in Hollywood productions for its image quality.
Recent Stories
Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened
Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars
Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to clear other roads
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP
Women’s Day observed at UET
UoS wrapped up its unique "Research Arena 2024":
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur restores Health Card facili ..
Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right step in right direction
UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Program
PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence
PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools
SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Road
More Stories From Business
-
SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Road16 minutes ago
-
Stock markets diverge before US jobs data25 minutes ago
-
SECP issues concept paper on Shariah-compliant brokerage services1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 25 paisa against dollar25 minutes ago
-
China Focus: China ups efforts to better meet payment needs of foreigners, elderly25 minutes ago
-
PARC signs agreement to enhance livestock, dairy production15 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.11 pc2 hours ago
-
Workers' remittances record $2.2 bn inflow in Feb15 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher on semiconductor, bank shares13 minutes ago
-
Turkiye consul general visits SCCI3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 450 per tola to Rs 228,6004 hours ago
-
Asian markets join rally after Wall St, European records9 minutes ago