Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday after rallies on Wall Street led by tech stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.23 percent, or 90.23 points, to end at 39,688.94, while the broader Topix added 0.30 percent, or 8.26 points, to 2,726.80.

The dollar stood at 147.94 yen, compared to 148.07 yen in New York late Thursday.

"Some high-priced, semiconductor-linked shares were bought, helping push up Nikkei", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

"At one point, the market slid into negative territory, but it soon regained momentum," the brokerage added.

Investors were also paying close attention to the yen's lurch into strength against the dollar.

While the yen's rally slowed, "it maintained strength against the dollar after a notable surge on Thursday, reaching its highest level since early February", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Innes attributed the surge to growing speculation that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates for the first time since 2007.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Tokyo Electron added 0.78 percent to 38,360 yen, SoftBank Group climbed 1.83 percent to 9,179 yen and Sony Group was up 0.27 percent to 12,970 yen.

Camera maker Nikon was down 0.03 percent to 1,570 yen after it said it has agreed to wholly acquire high-end US movie camera manufacturer RED Digital Cinema, a favourite in Hollywood productions for its image quality.