Tokyo stocks end higher after BoJ decision

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday after the Bank of Japan said it would trim its vast hoard of government bonds and kept interest rates unchanged.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent, or 94.09 points, to 38,814.56, while the broader Topix index added 0.54 percent, or 14.83 points, to 2,746.61.

"A detailed plan" to reduce the amount of bonds purchased by the BoJ "during the next one to two years or so" will be decided at the July policy meeting, the bank said.

While the move had been widely expected, observers said the decision to defer action until next month weighed on the yen.

The dollar stood at 158.15 yen after the closing bell, against 157.03 yen overnight in New York.

Tokyo shares started lower as investors opted to "square off ahead of the BoJ decision", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

But later they reacted positively to the bank's decision.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 3.35 percent to 10,100 yen and Advantest edged up 0.14 percent to 5,541 yen.

Kirin Holdings trimmed 1.52 percent to 2,129 yen after reports said it will purchase Japanese skincare products maker Fancl as a wholly owned subsidiary.