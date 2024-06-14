Tokyo Stocks End Higher After BoJ Decision
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday after the Bank of Japan said it would trim its vast hoard of government bonds and kept interest rates unchanged
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday after the Bank of Japan said it would trim its vast hoard of government bonds and kept interest rates unchanged.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent, or 94.09 points, to 38,814.56, while the broader Topix index added 0.54 percent, or 14.83 points, to 2,746.61.
"A detailed plan" to reduce the amount of bonds purchased by the BoJ "during the next one to two years or so" will be decided at the July policy meeting, the bank said.
While the move had been widely expected, observers said the decision to defer action until next month weighed on the yen.
The dollar stood at 158.15 yen after the closing bell, against 157.03 yen overnight in New York.
Tokyo shares started lower as investors opted to "square off ahead of the BoJ decision", IwaiCosmo Securities said.
But later they reacted positively to the bank's decision.
Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 3.35 percent to 10,100 yen and Advantest edged up 0.14 percent to 5,541 yen.
Kirin Holdings trimmed 1.52 percent to 2,129 yen after reports said it will purchase Japanese skincare products maker Fancl as a wholly owned subsidiary.
Recent Stories
Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase
Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine
SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..
Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented ..
Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Budget
Police arrest 5 suspects
20 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested: CPO
Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage
Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh budget
PTI founder enjoying lavish lifestyle in jail: Azma
South Lebanon village shaken by deadly Israeli strike
Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives delegation visits PSCA offices
More Stories From Business
-
Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented budget5 minutes ago
-
Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Budget5 minutes ago
-
Loan agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower project signed28 minutes ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $8.055 bn in May 2425 minutes ago
-
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units33 minutes ago
-
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project53 minutes ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points1 hour ago
-
Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sectors: ICCI1 hour ago
-
Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers1 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower59 minutes ago
-
2 new UAF sugarcane varieties approved for commercialisation2 hours ago
-
Dr. Yusuf Zafar expresses gratitude to govt for PCCC support in Budget 2024-253 hours ago