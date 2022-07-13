Tokyo stocks end higher ahead of US inflation data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from sharp falls the previous day, with investors treading carefully ahead of a key US inflation report.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.54 percent, or 142.11 points, to end at 26,478.77, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.29 percent, or 5.55 points, to 1,888.85.

The Dollar fetched 137.08 yen, against 136.84 in New York late Tuesday.

"Bargain-hunting took hold, in part due to a rebound from significant losses the previous day," Okasan Online Securities said. On Tuesday, the Nikkei closed down 1.8 percent.

The gains in Tokyo came despite losses on Wall Street where "investor concerns grew ahead of the release of consumer price data" in the United States, prompting sell-offs, Okasan said.

Analysts expect that US headline consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in June, even faster than in May. But a slower increase is expected when food and energy are excluded.

Toyota was up 0.85 percent at 2,134.5 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.00 percent at 69,100 yen, while Sony Group was down 0.17 percent at 11,190 yen.

Nikon was up 1.87 percent at 1,413 Yen after the Nikkei business daily said the company will stop making SLR cameras and focus on more profitable mirrorless models.

The firm later denied the report, which it called "only speculation", and added it "has made no announcement in this regard".

"Nikon is continuing the production, sales and service of digital SLR," it said.