Tokyo Stocks End Higher As Market Sentiment Improves

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as concerns about the Japanese central bank's shift from its ultra-easy policy eased

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 456.55 points, or 1.37 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 33,675.94, its highest close since July 3.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 15.57 points, or 0.67 percent, higher at 2,349.38.

Market watchers here noted that overnight gains in the U.S. stock market and the U.S. Federal Reserve's early rate cut forecast for 2024 triggered a buying spree here in the morning session.

The Bank of Japan's decision to maintain its dovish stance with ultra-low rates after its last policy meeting of the year on Tuesday also supported the sentiment in the Tokyo market.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, machinery and chemical issues.

