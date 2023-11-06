Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Higher As U.S. Rate Hike Concerns Wane

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Tokyo stocks closed higher for the fourth straight trading day on Monday over market speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve might stop raising interest rate

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher for the fourth straight trading day on Monday over market speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve might stop raising interest rates.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 758.59 points, or 2.37 percent, from Thursday at 32,708.48, marking the sharpest increase this year at the highest level since Sept. 20.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 38.07 points, or 1.

64 percent, higher at 2,360.46.

On the Tokyo market, buying was also encouraged by the view that accommodative monetary policy will continue following Japanese central bank head's remarks on Monday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by nonferrous metal, machinery and transportation equipment issues.

Issues that rose outpaced those that fell by 1,260 to 372, while 27 ended the day unchanged.

Japanese financial markets were closed last Friday for a public holiday.

