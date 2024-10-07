Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Higher On Financial, Exporter Shares

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday, as financial issues were bought on hopes for improved profits and exporters on the yen's weakness.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 697.12 points, or 1.80 percent, from Friday at 39,332.74.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 45.32 points, or 1.68 percent, higher at 2,739.39.

The stock market was lifted by shares in banks, insurance firms and securities houses which were sought due to higher interest rates, while the weakening Yen lifted shares of auto and electronics companies, analysts said.

Market watchers here noted that while the benchmark Nikkei nears the 40,000 threshold after volatile moves since late September, whether it can reclaim the key level last seen in July will depend on earnings results from both Japanese and U.S. companies this week.

