Tokyo stocks end higher on lower yen on 11th Nov, 2021

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks reversed earlier losses and ended higher on Thursday as investors cheered a cheaper Yen that lifted exporter shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.59 percent or 171.08 points to 29,277.86, while the broader Topix index added 0.32 percent or 6.34 points to 2,014.30.