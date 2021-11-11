UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Higher On Lower Yen On 11th Nov, 2021

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 11:36 AM

Tokyo stocks end higher on lower yen on 11th Nov, 2021

Tokyo stocks reversed earlier losses and ended higher on Thursday as investors cheered a cheaper yen that lifted exporter shares

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks reversed earlier losses and ended higher on Thursday as investors cheered a cheaper Yen that lifted exporter shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.59 percent or 171.08 points to 29,277.86, while the broader Topix index added 0.32 percent or 6.34 points to 2,014.30.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

'Stoked' Colbert livens up APEC after Ardern invit ..

'Stoked' Colbert livens up APEC after Ardern invite

1 minute ago
 Foreign Journalists in Cuba Receive Online Threats ..

Foreign Journalists in Cuba Receive Online Threats Coming From US - Foreign Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Cape Town's homeless wage legal battle with city

Cape Town's homeless wage legal battle with city

1 minute ago
 Migrant Attempts to Enter Poland From Belarus Tant ..

Migrant Attempts to Enter Poland From Belarus Tantamount to Aggression - Latvian ..

14 minutes ago
 COAS reiterates need for global convergence on Afg ..

COAS reiterates need for global convergence on Afghanistan

20 minutes ago
 OPPO brings amazing offers in Daraz Gyara Gyara sa ..

OPPO brings amazing offers in Daraz Gyara Gyara sale

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.