Tokyo Stocks End Higher On Semiconductor, Bank Shares

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher on semiconductor, bank shares

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher on Friday, as gains in the banks and semiconductors sectors led shares higher

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher on Friday, as gains in the banks and semiconductors sectors led shares higher.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 90.23 points, or 0.23 percent, from Thursday at 39,688.94, snapping a three-day losing streak.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 8.26 points, or 0.30 percent, higher at 2,726.80.

The benchmark Nikkei was pushed up by gains in semiconductor issues after rallies on Wall Street led by tech stocks, and bank shares on hopes for improved profits on the back of rising Japanese long-term interest rates, analysts said.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, construction, and electric power and gas issues.

Among major shares, Tokyo Electron gained 0.78 percent to 38,360 yen, SoftBank Group gained 1.83 percent to 9,179 yen and Sony Group climbed 0.27 percent to 12,970 yen.

