Tokyo Stocks End Higher On Solid Corporate Earnings, U.S. Stimulus Hopes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:54 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index finishing at a fresh 30-year high, as sentiment was driven by solid corporate earnings from Japanese firms and hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 117.43 points, or 0.

40 percent, from Monday to close the day at 29,505.93, marking its highest closing level since Aug. 3, 1990.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, ended 1.59 points, or 0.08 percent, higher at 1,925.54.

Mining, securities brokerage, and information and communication issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.

