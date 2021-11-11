UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Higher On Weaker Yen

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:52 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher on weaker yen

Tokyo stocks reversed earlier losses to end higher on Thursday as a weaker yen boosted exporters

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks reversed earlier losses to end higher on Thursday as a weaker Yen boosted exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index marked its first gain in a week, adding 0.59 percent, or 171.08 points, to 29,277.86, while the broader Topix index added 0.32 percent, or 6.34 points, to 2,014.30.

The Dollar rose as high as 114.16 yen, well up from the 113.20 yen in New York late Wednesday after data showed US inflation soaring last month, fuelling talk the Federal Reserve could speed up its pace of policy tightening and hike interest rates next year.

"Investors took the yen's depreciation as a cue and picked up futures contracts" before buying up the Nikkei, Okasan Online Securities said.

"After confirming that the market had digested overnight falls of US shares, investors increased their buying on dips" and were also encouraged by gains in other Asian markets, Okasan said.

But the Tokyo market lacked enough incentives to raise the Nikkei above its current range, even though traders were willing to buy attractive shares, it added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota surged 1.22 percent to 2,030 yen and Sony Group rose 0.55 percent to 13,800 yen, while SoftBank Group climbed 1.85 percent to 6,675 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc jumped 3.67 percent to 23,015 yen and Advantest, a maker of chip-testing tools, added 1.11 percent to 10,000 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group edged up 0.76 percent to 634.8 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.67 percent to 76,230 yen and construction equipment maker Komatsu was up 0.33 percent at 3,036 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Robot Tokyo Buy New York Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Moscow Launching 3rd Phase Trials of Sputnik M COV ..

Moscow Launching 3rd Phase Trials of Sputnik M COVID-19 Vaccines for Teens - Dep ..

40 seconds ago
 Belarus Interested in Promptly Resolving Migration ..

Belarus Interested in Promptly Resolving Migration Crisis on Border With Poland ..

42 seconds ago
 Belarus Not Waging Hybrid War Against EU on Border ..

Belarus Not Waging Hybrid War Against EU on Border - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Himalayan rock salt, lamps attract Chinese consume ..

Himalayan rock salt, lamps attract Chinese consumers at China Import Expo

2 minutes ago
 Pak-UK bilateral trade can swell to 10 billion: U ..

Pak-UK bilateral trade can swell to 10 billion: UK-Pak Business Council

2 minutes ago
 Vegetable auction was being monitored to control p ..

Vegetable auction was being monitored to control price hike: DC

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.