Tokyo Stocks End Higher Tracking Wall Street Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 07:06 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) --:Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 102.63 points, or 0.32 percent, from Friday to close the day at 32,493.89.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished up 13.18 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,252.28.

In Tokyo, the U.S. dollar held nearly unchanged in the mid-138 yen level as traders took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the policy meetings of the U.

S. and Japanese central banks later this month.

The Nikkei index quickly increased more than 300 points in the morning session as optimistic results from U.S. bank shares fanned expectations for strong performances from Japanese financial institutions, according to market watchers. But the Nikkei was later weighed down by drops in some Asian markets.

Among bank shares, Mizuho Financial Group was up 2.8 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.4 percent.

