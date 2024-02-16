Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, tracking overnight gains in the U.S. stock market

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 329.3 points, or 0.86 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 38,487.24, its highest close since Jan. 4, 1990.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 32.88 points, or 1.27 percent, higher at 2,624.73, its highest close since Feb. 20, 1990.

Market watchers here noted overnight gains in the U.

S. market over early rate cut expectations boosted buying in Tokyo, and the Nikkei is nearing its all-time record.

In early trading on Friday, the Nikkei jumped close to its all-time intraday high of 38,957.44 set in December 1989.

Thursday's data showed that Japan's real gross domestic product (GDP) for October-December contracted for the second consecutive quarter. Analysts also said this further supported speculation of continued easing by the Bank of Japan and encouraged buying here in Tokyo.