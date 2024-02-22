Tokyo stocks end higher with benchmark Nikkei hitting all-time high

Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei index closing at an all-time high, eclipsing the previous peak marked 34 years ago

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei index closing at an all-time high, eclipsing the previous peak marked 34 years ago.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 836.52 points, or 2.19 percent, from Wednesday at 39,098.68, breaking the previous record of 38,915.

87 set in December 1989 at the height of the country's asset bubble.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 33.41 points, or 1.27 percent, higher at 2,660.71, its highest level since February 1990.

The Nikkei index on Thursday climbed past the 39,000 threshold for the first time, as semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest drew strong buying after U.S. chip giant Nvidia posted better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter, analysts said.