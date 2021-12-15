Tokyo Stocks End Higher With Eyes On Fed Decision On 15th Dec, 2021
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:56 AM
Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, supported by gains of US futures with investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.10 percent, or 27.08 points, to end at 28,459.72, while the broader Topix index rose 0.52 percent, or 10.29 points, to 1,984.10.