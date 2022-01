Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Tuesday after Wall Street shares ended mostly down on worries over a possible tightening of US monetary policy to address inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.90 percent, or 256.08 points, to end at 28,222.48, while the broader Topix index fell 0.44 percent, or 8.86 points, to 1,986.82.