Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday, with investors disheartened by rekindled fears over the US financial sector.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.71 percent, or 208.07 points, to end at 28,949.88, while the broader Topix index lost 0.21 percent, or 4.32 points, to 2,071.21.

The dollar fetched 134.68 yen, against 134.83 yen in New York on Friday.

In Japan, "shares related to the export and banking sectors sold as the market was dragged down by a strengthening yen and growing fears over the management of US banks," IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

The Tokyo market was closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for Japan's "Golden Week" holidays, leaving investors to play catch-up with last week's sell-off.

A strong rebound in US regional banks helped shore up many Asian markets Monday, but investors remain wary of any further upheaval in the US financial system following last week's turmoil that saw the sale of embattled First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 0.96 percent to 5,120 yen, Sony Group slid 1.90 percent to 12,345 yen and Toyota sagged 0.45 percent to 1,856 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing plunged 3.12 percent to 30,970 yen, after investors were "spooked by the struggling sales logged by domestic Uniqlo outlets in April," IwaiCosmo Securities said.