UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday, with investors disheartened by rekindled fears over the US financial sector

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday, with investors disheartened by rekindled fears over the US financial sector.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.71 percent, or 208.07 points, to end at 28,949.88, while the broader Topix index lost 0.21 percent, or 4.32 points, to 2,071.21.

The dollar fetched 134.68 yen, against 134.83 yen in New York on Friday.

In Japan, "shares related to the export and banking sectors sold as the market was dragged down by a strengthening yen and growing fears over the management of US banks," IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

The Tokyo market was closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for Japan's "Golden Week" holidays, leaving investors to play catch-up with last week's sell-off.

A strong rebound in US regional banks helped shore up many Asian markets Monday, but investors remain wary of any further upheaval in the US financial system following last week's turmoil that saw the sale of embattled First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 0.96 percent to 5,120 yen, Sony Group slid 1.90 percent to 12,345 yen and Toyota sagged 0.45 percent to 1,856 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing plunged 3.12 percent to 30,970 yen, after investors were "spooked by the struggling sales logged by domestic Uniqlo outlets in April," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Holidays Bank Sale Tokyo New York Japan April Stocks Gold Market Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

16 minutes ago
 CPO hands over new vehicles, motorcycles' keys to ..

CPO hands over new vehicles, motorcycles' keys to traffic officials

12 minutes ago
 Dutch City Authorities Cutting Ties With Chinese S ..

Dutch City Authorities Cutting Ties With Chinese Sister Cities - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Switzerland Opens Nearly 30 Cases Over Alleged Rus ..

Switzerland Opens Nearly 30 Cases Over Alleged Russia Sanctions Circumvention At ..

12 minutes ago
 Russian Chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washingto ..

Russian Chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington Desecrated - Priest

12 minutes ago
 NGOs asked to construct shelters for stray dogs

NGOs asked to construct shelters for stray dogs

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.