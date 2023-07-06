Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, extending falls of US chip stocks as investors also fretted over China's economy and the possibility of more interest rate hikes ahead

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, extending falls of US chip stocks as investors also fretted over China's economy and the possibility of more interest rate hikes ahead.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.70 percent, or 565.68 points, to end at 32,773.02, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.26 percent, or 28.95 points, to 2,277.08.

The dollar fetched 143.73 yen, against 144.65 yen in New York late Wednesday.

On Wall Street, leading semiconductor shares were under pressure, including Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology and Intel. All fell 1.6 percent or more.

Mirroring the move, "semiconductor shares with a high index contribution also fell prominently in the Tokyo market", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

One of the sharpest losses was seen at Socionext, which tanked a whopping 22.77 percent to 16,950 after announcing Wednesday that its top shareholders would relinquish their entire stake in the chip firm.

Minutes from a meeting of the US Federal Reserve last month, when the bank voted to pause rate increases after 10 consecutive hikes, showed policymakers believe two hikes will likely be needed in 2023 to bring US inflation back down.

Concerns are also simmering over the outlook for China's economy following a string of weak data reinforcing the view that the post-zero-Covid recovery has run its course already.

"Ongoing concerns about US-China decoupling, domestic regulation and China's internal growth challenges continue to support the pessimistic arguments about China's risk markets," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group dived 1.90 percent to 6,807 yen, Sony Group declined 1.23 percent to 13,145 yen and Toyota gave up 0.59 percent to 2,327 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing plummeted 2.43 percent to 34,830 yen.

