Tokyo stocks end lower

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday as a stronger yen weighed on the market, with investors awaiting key US inflation data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.81 percent, or 259.64 points, to end at 31,943.93, while the broader Topix index was down 0.67 percent, or 14.92 points, at 2,221.48.

The dollar fetched 139.51 yen, down from 140.36 yen in New York late Tuesday.

The Tokyo market started trading higher this morning with investors cheered by Wall Street gains.

But then "the yen strengthened to the strongest level in a month," dragging down the Nikkei as a result, IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

The rising yen was "caused by growing expectations about a Bank of Japan policy change" but once the surge cooled, the Nikkei stopped falling, Daiwa Securities said.

Traders are also awaiting the US consumer price index (CPI) for June, due later in the day, which is set to provide a fresh indication of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate plans.

"Under focus will be the core services excluding shelter," whose results in May offered "a glimmer of hope that inflation may not be as sticky as feared," said Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank.

In Tokyo, Takeda Pharmaceutical was off 2.38 percent at 4,306 yen, after it said it was voluntarily withdrawing an application for its dengue vaccine candidate in the United States.

Among other major shares, Sony Group was down 1.77 percent to 12,450 yen and Toyota lost 0.58 percent to 2,198 yen.

