Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo's blue-chip shares ended lower on Monday, with investors spooked by falls in US tech stocks, though a weaker yen provided support for Japanese exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.27 percent, or 413.74 points, to end at 32,059.91, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.98 percent, or 22.62 points, to 2,280.89.

On Monday morning the yen hit its weakest level against the dollar since November, with the US currency trading at 145.10 yen.

The yen's lurch to the psychologically important 145 level "has led to speculation about whether the Bank of Japan will intervene or allow higher JGB yields to aid the yen", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

But throughout the day, the yen rebounded and traded at 144.

80 per dollar when the market closed, against 144.93 yen seen Friday in New York.

The Japan market was dragged by falls of US tech shares that sent the Nasdaq dipping 0.6 percent Friday.

While the dollar's strength encouraged rallies in export-related shares, the buying didn't last long, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"The market was also weighed down by rising US interest rates and softness in Chinese equities in after-hours trading," the brokerage said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group plunged 2.87 percent to 6,631 yen, Sony Group plummeted 3.10 percent to 12,175 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing shed 2.63 percent to 33,590 yen.

Toyota trimmed 0.86 percent to 2,408 yen.