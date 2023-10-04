Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:29 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street as rising US Treasury yields fuelled concerns that interest rates were set to remain higher for longer.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 2.28 percent, or 711.06 points, to 30,526.88, while the broader Topix index slipped 2.49 percent, or 56.58 points, to 2,218.89.

The Dollar fetched 149.25 yen, against 148.85 Yen in New York late Tuesday, after the greenback briefly rose above 150 yen for the first time in a year.

In mid-afternoon trading in London, the dollar/yen rate hit 150.16, the yen's weakest since October 2022, before quickly bouncing back.

On Wednesday, Japan's top Currency officials declined to comment on whether the government had intervened to support the yen after its overnight slide.

Nevertheless, the Tokyo market reacted with investors in automakers in particular "spooked by the shift toward the yen's appreciation," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

A stronger yen is usually a drag on the Tokyo stock market as it erodes the profitability of Japanese exporters.

The market was also hit by the bond selloff that has sent 10-year US Treasury yields higher, exacerbating fears that interest rates will be higher for longer.

In Japan, long-term bond yields also rose to a 10-year high on Wednesday, hovering above 0.8 percent.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota plunged 4.89 percent to 2,477.5 yen, SoftBank Group dove 2.07 percent to 6,074 yen and Sony Group trimmed 1.22 percent to 12,110 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing also gave up 1.93 percent to 31,360 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar London Tokyo New York Japan October Stocks Market Government Toyota Top

Recent Stories

First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

9 seconds ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

21 seconds ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

34 seconds ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

45 seconds ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

56 seconds ago
 ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

1 minute ago
We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

16 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business