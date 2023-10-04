Tokyo stocks end lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street as rising US Treasury yields fuelled concerns that interest rates were set to remain higher for longer.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 2.

28 percent, or 711.06 points, to 30,526.88, while the broader Topix index slipped 2.49 percent, or 56.58 points, to 2,218.89.

The Dollar fetched 149.25 yen, against 148.85 Yen in New York late Tuesday, after the greenback briefly rose above 150 yen for the first time in a year.