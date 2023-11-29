Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday, as a higher Yen against the Dollar weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.26 percent, or 87.17 points, to end at 33,321.22, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.51 percent, or 12.21 points, to 2,364.50.

The dollar stood at 147.21 yen, against 147.50 yen in New York and 148.18 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.