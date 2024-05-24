Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Lower

May 24, 2024

Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo stocks ended lower on Friday after Wall Street shares closed sharply down overnight despite blowout Nvidia earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended lower on Friday after Wall Street shares closed sharply down overnight despite blowout Nvidia earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.17 percent, or 457.11 points, to end at 38,646.11, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.44 percent, or 12.21 points, to 2,742.54.

"The Japanese market opened lower after a sharp rise the day before with good results from Nvidia factored in," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

"The Nikkei was down more than 700 points at one point, but buying of value stocks trimmed losses."

On Thursday, the dollar traded at 157.07 yen against 156.93 yen in New York.

Wall Street ended sharply lower despite bumper earnings by major chipmaker Nvidia, with analysts pointing to an uptick in US Treasury bond yields as the main factor behind the reversal.

Shortly before the opening bell rang, government data showed that the pace of Japanese inflation slowed in April to 2.2 percent, remaining above the Bank of Japan's two percent target.

Friday's figure was in line with market expectations and comes as the weak yen continues to inflate prices for imported goods in Japan.

Chip-linked shares were lower in Tokyo trading, with Tokyo Electron dropping 2.82 percent to 35,790 yen and Advantest plunging 4.48 percent to 5,591 yen.

Sony Group lost 1.82 percent to 12,650 yen, while SoftBank Group sank 2.46 percent to 8,515 yen.

