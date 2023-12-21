Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Lower After Toyota-linked Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower after Toyota-linked problems

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday after Toyota announced a recall of a million vehicles, and its subsidiary Daihatsu decided to suspend shipments of all models over rigged safety tests.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.59 percent, or 535.47 points, to end at 33,140.47, while the broader Topix index fell 1.00 percent, or 23.40 points, to 2,325.98.

"Toyota briefly sank more than five percent over concerns of a quality fraud problem of its subsidiary Daihatsu," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

Daihatsu's announcement on Wednesday came after an independent panel found the malpractice dated back to 1989, when the oldest instance was confirmed.

The panel was set up this year to probe a safety scandal that emerged in April.

Hours after the Daihatsu report, Toyota said it will recall 1 million vehicles due to concerns over airbag censors.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota tumbled 4.02 percent to 2,537.5 yen, after temporarily sinking 5.6 percent.

Other automakers were also down with Nissan plunging 2.96 percent to 562.1 Yen and Honda dropping 2.92 percent to 1,442 yen.

Chip-linked shares tanked, with Tokyo Electron falling 2.10 percent to 24,700 yen and Advantest losing 2.32 percent to 4,870 yen.

The Dollar traded at 142.98 yen against 143.63 yen in New York.

TOYOTA MOTOR

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Scandal Dollar Vehicles Honda Tokyo New York April Stocks All Nissan Toyota Million

Recent Stories

Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

29 minutes ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

4 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

13 hours ago
Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

13 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

13 hours ago
 Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

13 hours ago
 Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

13 hours ago
 IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief ju ..

IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief justice's residence

13 hours ago
 Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Sa ..

Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Safdar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business