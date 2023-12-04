Tokyo stocks end lower amid stronger yen, exporter sell-off

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the forex market, leading to a sell-off in exporter-related stocks, especially in the automotive sector

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the forex market, leading to a sell-off in exporter-related stocks, especially in the automotive sector.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 200.24 points, or 0.60 percent, from Friday to close the day at 33,231.27.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 19.87 points, or 0.83 percent, lower at 2,362.65.

Amid speculation about the U.S. Federal Reserve's potential halt to interest rate hikes and a narrowing Japan-U.

S. interest rate differential, the yen strengthened to its highest level in approximately three months in the early hours of the Tokyo forex market.

Meanwhile, market watchers here noted that excessive optimism about the future earnings of export-related stocks waned, resulting in significant sell-offs in companies such as Toyota, Denso, and Honda.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, mining and bank issues.

Issues that declined outpaced those that rose by 907 to 699, while 52 ended the day unchanged.