Tokyo stocks end lower despite US rebound

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks trimmed earlier gains to close lower on Wednesday, despite a rebound in US tech shares on hopes for Fed rate cuts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.26 percent, or 101.54 points, to end at 38,695.97, while the broader Topix index also fell 0.33 percent, or 8.73 points, to 2,648.51.

The dollar fetched 147.53 yen, against 147.67 yen from Tuesday in New York.

Tokyo stocks rallied initially, taking heart from surges on Wall Street where investors shrugged off a hotter-than-expected US inflation report and dived back into tech stocks.

But the market in Japan slid into negative territory as traders "grew concerned over a possible policy tweak from the Bank of Japan," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The market was also weighed down by the plunge of Canon Electronics, which tumbled 7.44 percent to 2,362 yen after a Tokyo start-up's rocket launch exploded seconds after blast-off.

The firm, Space One, was established in 2018 by a team of major Japanese tech businesses, including Canon Electronics, IHI Aerospace, construction firm Shimizu and the government-owned Development Bank of Japan.

Among other major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group sank 0.18 percent to 8,552 yen, Toyota trimmed 0.89 percent to 3,444 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.68 percent to 43,180 yen.