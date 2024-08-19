Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Lower On Firm Yen

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower on firm yen

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as the yen's appreciation dampened investor sentiment and fueled selling of exporters, snapping a five-day winning streak.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 674.05 points, or 1.77 percent, from Friday at 37,388.62.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 37.46 points, or 1.40 percent, lower at 2,641.14.

The U.

S. Dollar weakened to a two-week low in the 145 Yen zone on Monday in Tokyo on selling fueled by speculation that U.S. labor data could be revised down this week.

Market watchers here noted that Tokyo stocks largely traded lower under pressure from the Japanese Currency's upward trend. A firm yen reduces the overseas profits of exporters when repatriated.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, machinery and transportation equipment issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

5 minutes ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

2 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago

More Stories From Business