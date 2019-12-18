UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks End Lower On Profit Taking

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo shares ended lower Wednesday, as investors locked in profit following recent gains, although a broadly positive market sentiment remained intact, boosted by positive economic data and a US-China trade deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares ended lower Wednesday, as investors locked in profit following recent gains, although a broadly positive market sentiment remained intact, boosted by positive economic data and a US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.55 percent or 131.69 points at 23,934.43, while the broader Topix index lost 0.50 percent or 8.80 points to 1,738.40.

