UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks End Lower On Profit Taking

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:55 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower on profit taking

Tokyo shares ended lower Wednesday as investors locked in profit following recent gains, although a broadly positive market sentiment remained intact, boosted by positive economic data and a US-China trade deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares ended lower Wednesday as investors locked in profit following recent gains, although a broadly positive market sentiment remained intact, boosted by positive economic data and a US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.55 percent or 131.69 points at 23,934.43, while the broader Topix index lost 0.50 percent or 8.80 points to 1,738.40.

Investors collected profits amid a dearth of fresh news after the Nikkei closed on Tuesday at its highest level since October 2018.

"The Nikkei began the day a bit lower as investors digested the partial trade deal reached on Friday between the United States and China, while seeing no other major news," SMBC Nikko Securities said in a note.

Okasan Online Securities echoed the view, and said players wanted to keep what they have before making new moves.

"A sense of uncertainty has receded but the Nikkei began the day in negative territory as investors locked in profit after the index renewed the year's high in the previous session," the brokerage said.

"From there, the market failed to find a clear direction as it lacked fresh incentives," the brokerage added.

Other major Asian markets followed suit and headed south, putting further pressure on the Tokyo market.

The Dollar fetched 109.42 Yen in Asian trade, against 109.50 yen in New York.

Among major shares, Fujifilm Holdings erased earlier gains and ended 0.77 percent lower at 5,277 yen.

The company said it will acquire a business unit related to diagnostic imaging from engineering firm Hitachi for estimated 179 billion yen ($1.6 billion).

Hitachi gained 3.14 percent to 4,465 yen, as investors also cheered a report that the company was nearing a settlement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over a dispute related to a power plant construction project in South Africa.

Commercial truck maker Isuzu Motors rose 1.54 percent to 1,385 yen, as it announced forming a strategic alliance with Volvo Group.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing gave up 0.92 percent to 67,020 yen.

SoftBank Group added 1.83 percent to 4,607 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Dollar China Company Tokyo Alliance New York South Africa United States October 2018 Market From Volvo Mitsubishi Asia Billion

Recent Stories

The best strategy to be applied against Sri-Lanka ..

9 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed sees circumstances getting more wor ..

23 minutes ago

Felix, Lukaku and Pjanic join stellar list of spea ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Economic Minister Notes Stable Trade With ..

2 minutes ago

Talks attributed to CJP about Pervez Musharraf cas ..

2 minutes ago

FDA approve fish oil drug for cardiovascular disea ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.