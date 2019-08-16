UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks End Marginally Higher

Fri 16th August 2019

Tokyo stocks end marginally higher

Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher on Friday, supported by gains of Chinese shares, but trade was sluggish with investors in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the weekend

Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher on Friday, supported by gains of Chinese shares, but trade was sluggish with investors in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which fell at the open, inched up 0.06 percent or 13.16 points to end at 20,418.81 while the broader Topix index climbed 0.10 percent or 1.44 points at 1,485.29.

