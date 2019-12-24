UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks End Slightly Higher As Traders Wind Down

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:18 PM

Tokyo stocks end slightly higher as traders wind down

Japanese stocks ended flat on Tuesday, with trading volumes dropping as investors wind down for the year-end holiday season

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Japanese stocks ended flat on Tuesday, with trading volumes dropping as investors wind down for the year-end holiday season.

The Nikkei 225 index inched up 9.47 points to 23,830.58 but the broader Topix index dipped 0.07 percent, or 1.20 percent, to 1,728.22.

Traders were given a strong lead from Wall Street, where stocks finished at fresh record highs thanks to an executive shakeup at troubled plane-maker Boeing.

"Japanese shares are seen supported by US gains," Okasan Online Securities strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary Trade "lacks a sense of direction with absence of foreign investors who are on Christmas holidays", Mizuho Securities added in a note.

The Dollar was also barely moved, fetching 109.40 Yen against 109.39 yen in New York.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing gained 0.24 percent to 66,750 yen and market heavyweight SoftBank added 0.36 percent to 4,680 yen.

Major electronics firms were higher, with Panasonic gaining 0.93 percent to 1,022 yen and Sony up 0.18 percent at 7,406 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Christmas Holidays Lead New York Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Lootah introduces lifestyle retail hub for its res ..

1 second ago

Infinix innovatively changing lifestyle of its cus ..

4 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan launches the most stylish realme 5 ..

12 minutes ago

Violation of Human rights in Occupied Kashmir: “ ..

28 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews thanks Pakistani forces ..

23 minutes ago

U.S. launches antidumping probe into Korean cigare ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.