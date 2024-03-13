Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Extend Losing Streak Amid Monetary Policy Shift Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday over speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might put an end to the negative interest rates following wage increases proposed by major corporations

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, declined for the third straight trading day by ending down 101.54 points, or 0.26 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 38,695.97.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 8.73 points, or 0.

33 percent, lower at 2,648.51.

Market watchers here noted a predominance of selling pressure in the Tokyo market amidst speculation that the BOJ would move to lift negative interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week following the results of Japan's annual wage negotiations, commonly known as Shunto.

Investors both at home and abroad were concerned that if the trend of substantial wage increases continued, it would further prompt the BOJ to adjust its monetary policy.

