Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Extend Winning Streak To 5th Straight Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo stocks extend winning streak to 5th straight day

TOKYO, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending its winning streak to a fifth day, while the market awaited the key U.S. employment data to be released later in the day.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, hit its one-month high by adding 91.28 points, or 0.28 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 32,710.62.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 17.75 points, or 0.76 percent, higher at 2,349.75, its highest close since July 1990.

Ahead of the release of August employment data from the United States following a string of economic figures that have fueled speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes, analysts here expected investors to adopt a more cautious stance.

On the Prime market, mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues comprised those that gained the most by the close play.

Issues that rose outpaced those that fell by 1,451 to 332, while 51 ended the day unchanged.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Tokyo United States July August Stocks Market From Employment

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

6 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

4 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

13 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

13 hours ago
Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

13 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

13 hours ago
 Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

13 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

13 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

13 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business