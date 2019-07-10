UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Fall Ahead Of Powell Testimony

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks fall ahead of Powell testimony

Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of key US congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of key US congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.15 percent or 31.67 points at 21,533.48, while the broader Topix index gave up 0.23 percent, or 3.57 points, at 1,571.32.

