UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Fall Ahead Of Powell Testimony

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:16 PM

Tokyo stocks fall ahead of Powell testimony

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of key US congressional testimony by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of key US congressional testimony by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.15 percent, or 31.67 points, at 21,533.48, while the broader Topix index gave up 0.23 percent, or 3.57 points, at 1,571.32.

"Ahead of Powell's testimony, investors were seen taking a wait-and-see approach during US trading overnight, and the Japanese market kept the tone," SMBC Nikko Securities said in a note.

Powell is set to testify Wednesday after a strong June jobs report dampened expectations for aggressive Fed action.

Market expectations have shifted to a smaller interest rate cut than had been expected before the jobs data.

Some analysts also think there is a chance the Fed will not cut at all.

The Tokyo market began Wednesday on a weak tone, after a lukewarm performance by New York shares, with the Dow ending down 0.

1 percent at 26,783.49.

"The Nikkei average was weak at the start, but relative weakness of the Yen provided support," SMBC Nikko said.

The Dollar fetched 108.88 yen, nearly flat from 108.84 yen in New York late Monday.

"But toward the end of the session, the market lost a sense of direction and zigzagged," it said.

Slight weakness in Chinese shares also discouraged investors, Okasan Online Securities added in a separate note.

Among major shares, Toyota spent most of the day in negative territory, rising briefly above water before closing down 0.10 percent at 6,908 yen.

Nintendo lost 1.33 percent to 40,000, while Panasonic fell 0.98 percent to 927.5 yen.

SoftBank Group lost 0.56 percent to 5,182 yen.

But Sony managed to stay in positive territory, rising 1.10 percent to 5,955 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Dollar China Tokyo Powell New York June Stocks Market All From Toyota Jobs

Recent Stories

Insaf Insurance Card ensures 3.3 mln people for he ..

2 minutes ago

New UK Leader Unlikely to Advance Relations With R ..

2 minutes ago

Former rulers behaved like kings by plundering nat ..

2 minutes ago

UK-Russian Civic Society Ties Remain Strong Despit ..

2 minutes ago

US May Create Int'l Coalition to Protect Waters Of ..

13 minutes ago

Indian aircraft technician crushed by landing gear ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.