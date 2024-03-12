Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Fall At Open

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 05:46 PM

Tokyo stocks fall at open

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after a mixed finish on Wall Street, where traders were cautious ahead of fresh consumer inflation data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after a mixed finish on Wall Street, where traders were cautious ahead of fresh consumer inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.20 percent, or 466.90 points, to 38,353.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.45 percent, or 38.62 points, to 2,628.21.

The dollar fetched 146.67 yen, against 146.96 yen on Monday in New York.

Investors in Tokyo took cues from losses across global markets ahead of US inflation data that could provide fresh clarity on the Federal Reserve's battle against rising prices.

"Markets are trading with a cautious tone ahead of the US CPI release tonight," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist of National Australia Bank.

"The market will be hoping for a benign outcome tonight to justify (the) current expectation of Fed easing starting in June.

"

In Tokyo, investors are also paying close attention to the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week.

"There is growing speculation that the BoJ might consider ending its negative interest rate policy and raising interest rates," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

The move, if realised, could cool down "the arguably overheated Japanese stock market", Innes said.

Last week, the Nikkei broke 40,000 for the first time, having in February surpassed a record set just before Japan's asset bubble burst in the early 1990s.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group lost 0.98 percent to 8,540 yen, Sony Group was down 0.54 percent to 12,675 yen and Toyota sank 1.65 percent to 3,440 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.16 percent to 42,800 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan February June Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her ..

How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?

17 minutes ago
 Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

4 minutes ago
 Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in ..

Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season

4 minutes ago
 Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports

PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports

4 minutes ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

3 hours ago
SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

3 hours ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz So ..

Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz Soomro

4 minutes ago
 Most markets push higher as US inflation data loom ..

Most markets push higher as US inflation data looms

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon tr ..

Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon trade

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business