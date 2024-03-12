Tokyo Stocks Fall At Open
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 05:46 PM
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after a mixed finish on Wall Street, where traders were cautious ahead of fresh consumer inflation data
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.20 percent, or 466.90 points, to 38,353.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.45 percent, or 38.62 points, to 2,628.21.
The dollar fetched 146.67 yen, against 146.96 yen on Monday in New York.
Investors in Tokyo took cues from losses across global markets ahead of US inflation data that could provide fresh clarity on the Federal Reserve's battle against rising prices.
"Markets are trading with a cautious tone ahead of the US CPI release tonight," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist of National Australia Bank.
"The market will be hoping for a benign outcome tonight to justify (the) current expectation of Fed easing starting in June.
"
In Tokyo, investors are also paying close attention to the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week.
"There is growing speculation that the BoJ might consider ending its negative interest rate policy and raising interest rates," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.
The move, if realised, could cool down "the arguably overheated Japanese stock market", Innes said.
Last week, the Nikkei broke 40,000 for the first time, having in February surpassed a record set just before Japan's asset bubble burst in the early 1990s.
Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group lost 0.98 percent to 8,540 yen, Sony Group was down 0.54 percent to 12,675 yen and Toyota sank 1.65 percent to 3,440 yen.
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.16 percent to 42,800 yen.
