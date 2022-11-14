UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Fall On Profit-taking

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks traded lower Monday despite overnight gains on Wall Street, with investors locking in profits after an upbeat end to last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened higher but was down 0.24 percent, or 68.08 points, at 28,195.49 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.44 percent, or 8.64 points, at 1,969.12.

The Nikkei advanced nearly three percent on Friday, driven by hopes for less aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes due to slowing US inflation that pushed up markets worldwide.

"In reaction to strong rallies in the previous session, Japanese markets are starting with losses," said Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama.

Although last week's lower-than-expected US inflation data was good news for investors, the global rallies "probably extended beyond what is justified by the (economic) fundamentals", said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

The Dollar fetched 139.35 yen, against 138.7 Yen in New York late Friday -- a retreat from the multi-decade highs of beyond 151 yen hit by the dollar last month.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group plunged 10.83 percent to 6,200 yen after the investment giant posted a net profit in the second quarter but a net loss in the first half.

Toshiba was down 2.36 percent at 4,833 yen, after the conglomerate cut its annual net profit and operating targets due to one-off charges. Its executives did not comment on the group's potential takeover process.

Olympus plunged 8 percent to 2,845.5 yen after it cut its full-year operating profit forecast and reported a lower-than-expected second-quarter operating profit.

Honda was down 0.69 percent at 3,312 yen, shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was off 0.80 percent at 3,095 yen, and Japan Airlines was down 2.04 percent at 2,637 yen.

But chip-linked shares were higher, with semiconductor-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rallying 1.53 percent to 45,050 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest up 0.56 percent at 8,960 yen.

