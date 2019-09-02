UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Fall On Renewed Fears Over US-China Trade War

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on renewed fears over escalation in the US-China trade war and its impact on the global economy

Tokyo, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on renewed fears over escalation in the US-China trade war and its impact on the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.41 percent, or 84.18 points, to 20,620.19, while the broader Topix index was down 0.44 percent, or 6.65 points, at 1,505.21.

