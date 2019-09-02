Tokyo Stocks Fall On Renewed Fears Over US-China Trade War
Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on renewed fears over escalation in the US-China trade war and its impact on the global economy
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.41 percent, or 84.18 points, to 20,620.19, while the broader Topix index was down 0.44 percent, or 6.65 points, at 1,505.21.