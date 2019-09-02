Tokyo stocks fall on renewed fears over US-China trade war

Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on renewed fears over escalation in the US-China trade war and its impact on the global economy

Tokyo, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on renewed fears over escalation in the US-China trade war and its impact on the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.41 percent, or 84.18 points, to 20,620.19, while the broader Topix index was down 0.44 percent, or 6.65 points, at 1,505.21.