UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Fall On Renewed US-China Trade War Fears

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:49 AM

Tokyo stocks fall on renewed US-China trade war fears

Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on renewed fears of escalation in the US-China trade war and its impact on the global economy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on renewed fears of escalation in the US-China trade war and its impact on the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.41 percent, or 84.18 points, to 20,620.19, while the broader Topix index was down 0.44 percent, or 6.65 points, at 1,505.21.

The United States and China imposing new tariffs on each other's exports on Sunday "overturned" last week's optimism on the trade talks, Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities, said in a note.

"Fears of a global economic slowdown due to tit-for-tat sanctions are likely to continue for a while." Washington moved ahead Sunday with new tariffs on Chinese imports as it stepped up a high-pressure campaign aimed at coercing Beijing to sign a new trade deal.

The additional tariffs affected a portion of the $300 billion in goods from the Asian giant that so far had been spared.

Beijing said it will retaliate by targeting $75 billion in US goods, beginning in part on September 1.

The Dollar slipped to 106.20 Yen in Asian afternoon trade from 106.26 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, some China-linked shares were lower, with industrial robot maker Fanuc down 0.46 percent at 18,370 yen and construction machinery giant Komatsu trading down 0.17 percent 2,253 yen.

Sony edged down 0.09 percent to 6,036 yen as Toyota lost 0.11 percent to 6,952 yen, but Nintendo rose 0.22 percent to 40,380 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Dollar China Washington Robot Beijing Tokyo New York United States September Stocks Sunday From Toyota Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Get ready for the best run of your life – Al Mar ..

2 minutes ago

Foolproof security for Muharram processions finali ..

2 minutes ago

Two lose lives in Attock

2 minutes ago

Japan 'to set up police unit' for disputed islands ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, India to Ink 25 Pacts During Summit at Eas ..

21 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall on renewed fears over US-China t ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.