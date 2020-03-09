Tokyo Stocks Fall Over 5 Percent - Market Data

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Tokyo stock exchange Nikkei index dropped 5.56 percent after one hour of trading on Monday, stock market data shows.

The Nikkei Stock Average was at 19,595.5 on Monday morning. The Tokyo Stock price Index (TOPIX) dropped 4.16 percent to 1,410.18.

Earlier it was reported that as of around 01:30 GMT on Monday, Hong Kong's main stock market index Hang Seng dropped 3.87 percent to 25,134.02.