Tokyo stocks finish slightly higher as robust earnings offset by profit-taking on 15th Nov, 2021

Mon 15th November 2021

Tokyo stocks finished slightly higher on Monday as market sentiment was lifted on a slew of upbeat earning reports by Japanese companies, although gains were capped since investors moved to lock in gains from a three-day increase from last week

TOKYO, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:Tokyo stocks finished slightly higher on Monday as market sentiment was lifted on a slew of upbeat earning reports by Japanese companies, although gains were capped since investors moved to lock in gains from a three-day increase from last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average finished 166.83 points, or 0.56 percent, higher from Friday at 29,776.80.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed 7.92 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 2,048.52.

Trading volume on the main section decreased to 1,163.41 million shares from Friday's 1,321.45 million shares.

The U.S. Dollar against the Japanese Yen was relatively weak in the upper 113 yen range, following that U.S. consumer sentiment in early November declined to its lowest level in years.

