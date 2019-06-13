UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Follow Wall Street Lower

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks follow Wall Street lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, taking a negative lead from Wall Street amid lingering worries over the US-China trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.27 percent or 56.71 points to 21,073.01 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.40 percent or 6.23 points at 1,547.99.

"Japanese stocks are likely to continue facing profit-taking, carrying over the negative tone in US stocks," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

But the impact of the selling would be partially eased by hopes for US interest cuts, it said, with the Federal Reserve set to hold a policy meeting next week.

Wall Street stocks sagged for a second straight session Wednesday, with petroleum-linked shares sinking with oil prices and banks falling on worries over economic growth.

Concerns over the trade war were lingering though US President Donald Trump said he had "a feeling that we're going to make a deal with China." He expects to meet President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit in Japan later this month.

Energy companies fell on lower oil prices, with Inpex dropping 1.71 percent to 899.3 yen.

Heavy selling also hit the semiconductor sector. Chip-testing device maker Tokyo Electron tumbled 2.35 percent to 15,200 yen.

Takeda Pharmaceutical fell 1.52 percent to 3,757 Yen after advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended against reappointing President and Chief Executive Christophe Weber, citing the company's low returns on investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Oil Trump Tokyo Lead Japan Stocks From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

44 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

44 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

44 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

49 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

59 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.