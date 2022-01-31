Tokyo stocks gain in early trade with eyes on earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower but rebounded to positive territory in early trade on Monday after rallies on Wall Street, with investors shifting attention to upcoming corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.66 percent or 177.55 points at 26,894.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.54 percent or 10.19 points to 1,887.08.

"Japanese shares will likely be trading in a narrow range as the market had already gained ahead of Wall Street rallies," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Investors are closely watching earnings reports by major companies due this week and next, including Sony on Wednesday and Nintendo on Thursday, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 115.24 Yen in early Asian trade, unchanged from levels in New York late Friday.

Sony Group was up 2.25 percent at 12,510 yen and Nintendo was up 1.43 percent at 56,900 yen, but Hitachi was down 1.55 percent at 5,954 yen, ahead of their earnings reports due later this week.

SoftBank Group was up 1.90 percent at 4,886 yen after the investment giant said its chief operating officer Marcelo Claure was leaving the company, following reports that his demands for as much as $1 billion in compensation had fuelled an internal clash.

Telecom carrier KDDI was up 3.16 percent at 3,661 yen after it kept its full-year operating profit forecast in line with market expectations and said it will expand a share buyback programme.

Honda was down 1.73 percent at 3,298 yen after a report said the carmaker plans to order EV Batteries from markets in China and South Korea.